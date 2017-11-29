AMA calls on Alberta government to modernize registry services

The Alberta Motor Association wants the province to add more online options for registry services.

“Registries, overall, needs a transformation,” said Jeff Kasbrick, VP of government and stakeholder affairs at the AMA.

Besides being able to sign up for email reminders about vehicle registration deadlines, very little of registry services is done online, and what is, must be manually put into the computer at a registry office.

Kasbrick said he would like to see registry services streamlined and modernized, allowing people to do things like apply for a marriage or birth certificate, renew their driver’s licence or register their vehicle.

“We can take a lot of these services and move them into an online environment that’s entirely secure,” Kasbrick said. “It makes these services available to Albertans wherever and whenever they need it.”

Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean told Global News it’s something that the province is considering.

“We are looking at all factors,” McLean said on Monday, “keeping top of mind the importance to all Albertans of being able to have access registry services in their communities without needing to go online to access them.”

Other provinces have moved forward with the modernization of registry services. In Ontario, drivers can renew a licence plate sticker and their driver’s licence (with some exceptions). Marriage and birth certificates can also be obtained online and the province is looking to expand the services.