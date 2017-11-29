Alberta government proposes tougher rules to help online ticket buyers shut out by bots

Alberta is bringing in new rules to protect consumers if they get shut out by bots when trying to buy concert or show tickets online.

Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean says the proposed legislation is responding to people who feel the online ticket system is rigged against them.

The bill requires ticket sellers doing business in the province to try to identify and cancel large-scale online bot purchases.

If they don’t, the province can act on complaints, investigate and hit them with fines up to $300,000 or even seek jail time.

Ticket resellers like StubHub doing business in Alberta would have to refund tickets found to be counterfeit or cancelled because they were purchased by a bot.

The proposed legislation will also compel car dealers, high-interest lenders, and veterinarians to be more upfront on products and prices.