Christopher Garnier murder trial to resume Thursday morning

The seven-man, seven-woman jury hearing Christopher Garnier’s murder trial is scheduled to resume hearing evidence in the case at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Garnier is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Catherine Campbell, 36, in 2015. He is also charged with improperly interfering with her body.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

On Wednesday, the court heard testimony from several witnesses including Halifax Regional Police Sgt. Ken Burton. He told the jury he was tasked with providing surveillance on Garnier in September 2015.

Burton testified there was a green tarp, work gloves, a backpack, yellow rope, tape and a brown blanket in a vehicle Garnier was driving when he was taken into custody.

The court also heard testimony from a man who says he witnessed a man with a green bin near the Macdonald Bridge.

Garnier’s trial is scheduled to last five weeks at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.