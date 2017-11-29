Health
10 additional ambulances hit the road in Montreal and Laval

By Global News

The Quebec government is increasing funding for emergency medical services and is injecting $28.2 million to acquire 22 new ambulances.

The new ambulances will allow more vehicles to be on the road at any given time, including an additional 10 in the Montreal and Laval area. The other 12 will be dispersed throughout the province — four will be sent to Quebec, seven to the Montérégie region and one to Gatineau.

The new emergency vehicles will add up to 133,000 more service hours across the province, according to the Quebec government.

Health Minister Gaétan Barette said at the announcement Wednesday there was increased need for emergency vehicles.

“When, year after year, we determined there is a trend confirming that there is an added volume of services that are to be provided, then we increase the number of vehicles on the road,” Barrette said.

He is confident this money will allow ambulance companies to reach an agreement with their employees.

The emergency service union Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) has been protesting scheduling, workload and an “unclear state” of members’ pension plans.

