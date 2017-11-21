Quebec ambulance workers demonstrate outside health minister’s office

A group of ambulance workers demonstrated outside Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette’s office in Quebec City Tuesday morning.

The ambulance workers demonstrated in the building’s parking lot and were blocking access to the building’s entrances.

READ MORE: Quebec’s ambulance workers increase pressure tactics as contract talks stall

Tires were also placed on the ground to obstruct pedestrian traffic.

The union representing Quebec’s ambulance workers, Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) said in a statement that the demonstration is about scheduling, workload and an “unclear state” of their pension plans.

READ MORE: Quebec ambulance paramedics stage symbolic strike to back wage demands

Tuesday morning’s demonstration took place four months after a deal in principle was reached between ambulance workers and Quebec’s Health Ministry, a deal that the FSSS says has not yet been implemented.

The union requests that a committee be brought in to evaluate Quebec’s ambulance workers’ working conditions.

The FSSS represents 3,600 paramedics, mechanics and ambulance technicians.

— With files from the Canadian Press