Canadian astronaut planning new experiments for upcoming mission

Astronaut dropped in on the Canadian Space Agency Wednesday to announce a number of experiments and talk about devices he will use when he visits the International Space Station.

The Quebec City native was taking time out from training for his six-month mission which begins when he is launched in November 2018 aboard a Russian Soyuz vehicle.

Saint-Jacques, 47, will be wearing a special smart shirt that’s designed to improve the ability to monitor the health of astronauts.

He will also test a new instrument known as a bio-analyzer which will perform near real-time analysis of blood.

Two new experiments were also announced, including one which will investigate and monitor the immune systems of astronauts during long-duration missions on the space station.

Another experiment will study the impact of weightlessness, nutrition, physical activity and radiation on the cardiovascular system.