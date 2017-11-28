Astronaut pauses to enjoy stunning view of Earth during spacewalk

No one likes doing chores, but when they come with a view like the one astronaut Randy Bresnik got during a recent spacewalk, it makes the work a little more tolerable.

Bresnik shared the video of his adventure on Monday, which captured his stunning look at the world as he completed maintenance work on the International Space Station.

“Sometimes on a #spacewalk, you just have to take a moment to enjoy the beauty of our planet Earth,” Bresnik tweeted.

The video shows Bresnik stopping a couple times to appreciate the magnitude of his surrounding, as the spacecraft orbited the planet at a brisk rate of about 27,600 km/h.