Large portion of Regina remains without power

At around 1:15 p.m., SaskPower dispatched crews to repair a reported outage in Regina. They haven’t tweeted out exact locations affected, but told Global News a large part of downtown was affected.

Crews were able to reroute power to some parts of the city quite quickly after the outage.

2:04 PM: Update 2: A significant portion of Regina remains without power as well as some rurals north of the city. ETR 15:30. #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) November 29, 2017

Some rural areas north of the city are also without power. They believe a transmission line in that area is the problem. The estimated time of repair is 3:30 p.m.