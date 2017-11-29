Large portion of Regina remains without power
At around 1:15 p.m., SaskPower dispatched crews to repair a reported outage in Regina. They haven’t tweeted out exact locations affected, but told Global News a large part of downtown was affected.
Crews were able to reroute power to some parts of the city quite quickly after the outage.
Some rural areas north of the city are also without power. They believe a transmission line in that area is the problem. The estimated time of repair is 3:30 p.m.
