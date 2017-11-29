Can the Peterborough Petes catch fire in December for a 2nd straight year?

There are a lot of comparisons to draw between the 2016 and 2017 Peterborough Petes. Both teams had fairly even first quarters to their seasons. But in 2016, after 25 games, the Petes caught fire and never looked back.

A 10-game winning streak in December vaulted the Petes to the top of the Eastern Conference, where they would finish the season, before their longest playoff run in a more than a decade.

READ MORE: Peterborough Petes attendance up 34%

Can this year’s edition of the “Mighty Maroon and White” have a similar path to the top of the conference?

“We have one game this Thursday, we’ll take care of that. Then maybe we can have a weekend off and get back at it next week. We have a team that can catch fire, and I think we’re pretty close,” said Logan DeNoble, Petes’ captain.

Through 27 games in 2016-17, the Petes were 12-11-4 with 28 points. This year, through 27 games, the Petes are 14-12-1 with 29 points.

READ MORE: Several Petes return from injury

The Petes recently saw three of four injured forwards return in DeNoble, Adam Timleck and Zach Gallant.

Nick Isaacson is skating again but is still not ready to return from an upper-body injury.

The Petes will host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Thursday.