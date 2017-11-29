Several Peterborough Petes return from injury

November has been a tough month for the Peterborough Petes.

Four of the team’s top forwards have missed time this month due to injuries.

During that time, the Petes dropped from first in the east to fourth place. The team lost three straight games and seven of 10.

Three of those forwards are now back in the lineup. Captain Logan DeNoble and Zach Gallant returned last week. Adam Timleck was cleared to return on Thursday.

DeNoble scored the overtime winner against Hamilton on Thursday and now has two goals and one assist in five games since returning from injury.

“My first two games back, we played Thursday and Sunday. It was tough to get back into it playing two games in four nights. But I’m feeling good now,” said DeNoble.

Zach Gallant has had a slower comeback, only picking up one assist in five games.

“Everything is different. [I’m] trying to catch up to the pace. Especially being off for three weeks, you’re not in game situations and you’re watching a lot,” said Gallant.

Gallant is no stranger to injuries. He’s missed time in each of his first three seasons.

“It’s nothing new for me. I’ve had several injuries over the last three years. It’s definitely frustrating,” added Gallant.

Timleck’s return to the lineup has seen the highest offensive gains. He has scored three goals in three games.

“I came back and had a great couple of practices. The coaches did a good job of getting me back in shape. I think the game against Hamilton, I got the rust off and the rest of the weekend I was good,” said Timleck.

Nick Isaacson returned to @PetesOHLhockey practice today… did some skating and shooting drills separate from the team. Isaacson has missed 11 games with an upper body injury. Still no return date. #Ptbo #OHL pic.twitter.com/a9T5ZSNv3d — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) November 27, 2017

Nick Isaacson has missed 11 games with an upper-body injury. He skated at practice for the first time in a month on Monday.

“We still have a period to wait to make sure everything is where it needs to be from a medical standpoint. He’s back on the ice. Hopefully, sooner-than-later, we can get him back into action,” said head coach Jody Hull.

The Petes have one game this week.

They host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Thursday night.

The Petes lost 8-3 in Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday.