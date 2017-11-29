Public works committee to discuss motion on reducing cyclist ‘dooring’ in Toronto

The Toronto public works committee will discuss a motion on Wednesday to reduce the number of cyclist “doorings” on city streets.

The motion calls on the province and the city’s licensing department to take additional measures to curb dooring collisions.

READ MORE: Why College Street is Toronto cyclists’ ‘dooring zone’

The motion asks the province to have dooring incidents added to the formal collision reporting process and to have the provincial Highway Traffic Act changed so that drivers are partially responsible when passengers “door” a cyclist.

Additional measures include teaching new drivers in Ontario about the “Dutch Reach” and having it included in the Driver’s Handbook.

This method of opening the vehicle door uses the arm furthest from the door, which focuses the body to swivel and do a shoulder check.

READ MORE: ‘I flew over his door and hit my head’: Your dooring horror stories

The motion also calls on city council to approve new training requirements for vehicle-for-hire operators such as Uber.

Also recommended is a requirement that rear view mirrors be installed on all passenger doors on vehicle-for-hire vehicles.