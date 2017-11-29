Suspicious fire at Hamilton apartment building under investigation

An overnight fire in Stoney Creek is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Hamilton firefighters were called to a fire in a five-storey apartment building on Highway 8 near Gray Road just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire was located in a first-floor garage space, and at one point 11 fire units were called to the scene. Officials say the blaze was knocked down quickly.

No one was injured and the initial damage estimate is $5,000.