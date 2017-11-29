Canada
November 29, 2017 8:50 am
Updated: November 29, 2017 8:52 am

Electronic road sign ‘hacked’ to display foul-mouthed message in Ontario town

By Staff The Canadian Press

Officials say an electronic road sign in Aurora, Ont., was "hacked" to display obscene language.

The sign, which is operated by York Region staff, usually displays information on road closures or traffic but was changed to read, “F— them all.”

York Region spokesperson Patrick Casey says three other electronic signs in the area were turned off by the hacker.

Casey says York Region was notified of the message on Monday morning and fixed the problem within 20 minutes.

It is unclear how long the obscene message was visible on the sign.

Remote access to all of York Region’s electronic signs has been disabled while staff investigate what happened.

