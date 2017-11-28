Hearing underway for officer accused of neglect of duty prior to Calgary woman’s murder

A hearing is underway for a Calgary police officer accused of neglect of duty.

Const. Natalie Frei is facing possible internal discipline.

It all stems from the case of Lacey Jones McKnight.

The 20-year-old was strangled to death by her ex-fiance, Kristopher Guenther, in October 2012.

Three weeks before her death, she called police to report a domestic incident with Guenther.

It’s alleged the officer assigned to the case didn’t properly respond, going against CPS policy.

Jones McKnight’s mother, Shelly Jones, said she has always wondered if her daughter would still be alive — had Guenther been investigated and charged for the earlier abuse.

“We can never know, but here’s a small part of me that says, ‘What if?’ What if Lacey could have lived?” Jones said. “That officer had a huge chunk of information right there on that day.”

If the officer is found guilty, she faces possible internal disciplinary action.

The hearing is scheduled to last three days. CPS declined to comment while the case is ongoing.

