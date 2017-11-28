13-year-old boy arrested after stolen minivan involved in west London crash

It was a brief stint on the run for the teenage driver of a stolen minivan that crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road on Tuesday.

Police say the 13-year-old had escaped a youth detention centre on King Street.

The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen around noon Tuesday and was first spotted by a traffic management unit officer in the area of Dundas Street and Maitland Avenue.

With a vehicle description, officers were able to find the vehicle stopped in the westbound lanes of the Springbank and Wonderland intersection. But when they approached on foot, the boy drove over the centre median, colliding with two other vehicles. He was arrested by police after taking off on foot.

The crash caused one person minor injuries and shut down two westbound lanes of Springbank Drive for a short period of time.

The teenager, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is in custody and charges against him are pending.