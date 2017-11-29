Rick Zamperin: Toronto FC should crush the Crew and advance to MLS Cup

Win and they get another shot at the franchise’s first league championship.

Lose and, well, let’s just not go there.

Toronto FC hosts the Columbus Crew Wednesday night in the second leg of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference Final.

The two foes played to a scored draw a week ago in Ohio, meaning whoever wins tonight will go on to the MLS Cup final.

Then again, taking away goals into account… oh forget it, that's just going to take too long to explain.

And I shouldn’t have to, not with TFC stars Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore returning to the lineup after missing the first leg of the two-game series due to suspension.

"There's been so much talk, so much practice ahead of this match. The guys are ready to get after it now." – Greg Vanney

The Reds should roll the Crew, as they did in May when they crushed Columbus 5-nil, especially at BMO Field where they have lost just twice in 18 games this year.

But as we’ve seen in the past the playoffs are a different animal and anything can happen.

What I see happening is a dominant performance by Toronto FC and a return trip to the final against Seattle, the same team TFC lost to in a dramatic shootout last season.

The rematch should be just as fun.