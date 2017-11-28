3 charged after Edmonton police drug seizure nets 4.7 kilos of meth

Police revealed details Tuesday of a major drug seizure in downtown Edmonton earlier this month that saw $266,000 worth of illegal narcotics taken off the streets.

On Nov. 9, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of 100 Street and Jasper Avenue and shortly thereafter, police said they arrested three people in connection with the drug seizure. A woman was arrested nearby while officers also tried pulling over a vehicle in connection with the seizure. The vehicle fled before colliding with another vehicle, after which police arrested the two men inside. Police said all three had illegal drugs or controlled substances in their possession.

In total, police said the operation netted 4.7 kilograms of methamphetamines, 209 grams of crack cocaine, 171 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 53 grams of fentanyl powder and 11 grams of heroin. Police said a handgun was also seized.

Shawn Currie, 34, has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possessing a prohibited firearm, careless use/storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm while knowing the serial number has been altered, defaced, or removed, obstructing a peace officer and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Jasmine Fenn, 35, has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and five counts of breach of recognizance.

Aaron Bundschuh, 32, has been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and more charges could still be laid.