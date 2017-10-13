Arrests made, gun and drugs seized in Edmonton raid

Three people were arrested and a loaded gun along with drugs were seized in a recent investigation in Edmonton.
Four homes were searched in Edmonton on Oct. 4 by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, with the help of Edmonton police.
ALERT said one of the homes was being used to convert powder cocaine into crack. The home is in the Hudson neighbourhood in the northwest end of the city.
The following items were seized:
The gun will go through forensic examination and ballistics tests to determine if it was used in any crimes.
Besmellah Bakhshi, 24, Dion Waddell, 25, and Asslan El Hassani, 27, were all arrested during the investigation and are facing numerous charges.
The charges include trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.
The investigation started in August when ALERT received information about alleged drug trafficking in the area.
