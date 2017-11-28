‘If it wasn’t for Roxy…’: Annette Poitras says Boxer saved her life

Nearly a week after being rescued from Eagle Mountain in Coquitlam, Annette Poitras is getting to go home.

She was found last Wednesday after a two-day search effort that involved multiple search-and-rescue teams. She was released from hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s like I won the lottery,” she said. “I just want to go home.”

Poitras was lost with three dogs – a collie named Chloe, a boxer named Roxy and a puggle named Bubba.

“I wasn’t getting off that mountain without those dogs,” she said. “No way.”

But she wanted to thank one dog in particular.

“If it wasn’t for Roxy,” she said, tearing up, her voice breaking.

Poitras’ husband Marcel had to finish what she wanted to say.

“Roxy was a big help,” he said. “That’s who kept her warm at night. She was the one who barked when the rescuers were close.”

Poitras said Roxy was the one who caught the attention of the search-and-rescue crews. “She was barking and barking,” she said. “I was too weak, I couldn’t call out. I saw that helicopter over and over again and if I stayed one more night, Thursday, I didn’t think I was going to make it, I really didn’t.”

Poitras’ own dog, Chloe, was the one who stood guard.

Poitras wanted to thank search and rescue and everyone who looked for her and gave her support.

“I am absolutely amazed and I thank everybody who has helped in this search,” she said.

She still has a lot of bruises and knows she has some healing to do.

“I’m going to go home, gonna lie on that couch and just be thankful I’m here,” she said. “I’m glad the dogs are alive too and well.”