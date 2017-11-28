Christmas comes early for some WestJet flyers in Regina

Early Tuesday morning, some WestJet flyers headed to Cancun from Regina got some special surprises from the airline.

Twelve flights across the WestJet network are slated to be surprised with gifts and special guests, and Regina was one of them.

Country singer Aaron Pritchett and professional golfer Graham DeLaet who’s from Weyburn, Sask. made an appearance at the Regina International Airport.

“There was a group of 16 guys going down for a big golf trip in Cancun, so they had a big picture with their trophies and stuff. It really did mean a lot to these people,” DeLaet said.

Nine-year-old Kingston Isaac was surprised when he arrived.

“It was crazy. I saw bands playing, and I just went ‘What is this?’”

Every person on the flight received a surprise. Isaac got a Bluetooth speaker.

“I was blown away,” he said.

Patti Wass was gifted with a free trip.

“Nobody likes getting up on these cold mornings, but WestJet made it worth it today,” she said. Wass was on her way to Cancun with a few of her friends for a fiftieth birthday celebration.

“I feel incredibly blessed. (…) I thought honestly ‘This never happens in Regina, it always happens everywhere else.’ And when we walked in this morning I thought ‘Holy crap, this is happening in Regina’ but I didn’t think it was real,” Wass said.