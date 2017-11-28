Giant Tiger worker fired for following Indigenous customer

Giant Tiger says a loss prevention employee who appears in a video to follow an Indigenous man around a store no longer works for the company.

The company had earlier said the worker was suspended while it investigated the circumstances of the video, which was recorded last week in Regina by Ezekial Bigknife.

Bigknife says the same employee has followed him every time he goes grocery shopping there.

A news release from Giant Tiger says the company is undergoing a “rigorous internal review” of its loss prevention program.

It also says that it is committed to making sure all its stores understand the proper process for dealing with such concerns.

The news release does not specify whether the employee was fired or quit.

Bigknife, a young father who works as a drywaller, says he and his family live a block away and are frequent shoppers at the Giant Tiger store.

Since the beginning of October, he says they’ve been followed around seven times.