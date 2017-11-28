Moncton Headstart short on teen toys for toy drive

Moncton Headstart is once again collecting toy donations for families in crisis through its annual outreach program called Toyland.

But this year, the toy drive is coming up a little short on donations for gifts for teens.

READ MORE: Moncton woman giving purses filled with gifts to women in need

“It is fun to buy little dolls and things for the little kids but sometimes it is not as easy to get things for the teenagers,” said Glenna Lightfoot who has been a volunteer for Toyland for about four years.

They’re looking for things such as gift cards to stores or restaurants as part of their push to help teens also receive gifts for Christmas.

The centre has been helping families in crisis for more than 40 years.

Last year, $17,000 worth of toys were handed out to families in need throughout southeast New Brunswick.

The program hands out toys to families who can’t afford to buy presents for under the tree said Executive Director Mary O’Donnell.

“It runs by appointment and a family will call and say ‘I need some assistance around toys,'” she said.

Each child gets to take home three gifts valued at about $100.

WATCH: Halifax outreach workers share insight from frontlines of addiction

Last year, Moncton Headstart handed out toys to 1,700 children in the community and every time a family comes in to pick out their gifts, Lightfoot is moved to tears

“It is just how thankful people are for the assistance and how gracious they are and the stories they tell you that it has made their Christmas,” said Lightfoot.