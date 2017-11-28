Environment
November 28, 2017 2:16 pm
Updated: November 28, 2017 7:07 pm

3 homes damaged in northwest Calgary fire Tuesday

By Weather Anchor  Global News

WATCH: All residents could do was watch as a fast-moving house fire burned out of control in Calgary’s Sage Hill neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon. Three houses were damaged by the flames and as Lauren Pullen reports, fire investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

Crews were called to a massive house fire in northwest Calgary on Tuesday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) told Global News the smoke from the fire on Sage Hill Manor could be seen from downtown.

“One home has been significantly damaged and two homes on neighbouring sides do have fire damage, as well,” CFD spokesperson Carol Henke said.

It’s believed the blaze started on the back deck of a home and quickly spread to homes on either side.

“At this point we can’t really tell how long the people affected will be out of their homes, but the one with extensive damage — definitely that home will have to be rebuilt,” Henke said.

Neighbours told Global News they tried to fight the fire themselves when they first spotted the flames, but it got out of control too quickly.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. No one was injured in the blaze.

 

Global News