3 homes damaged in northwest Calgary fire Tuesday

Crews were called to a massive house fire in northwest Calgary on Tuesday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) told Global News the smoke from the fire on Sage Hill Manor could be seen from downtown.

Calgary fire dept says no reports of people trapped in either home or major injuries. pic.twitter.com/0sMA1yxmBq — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) November 28, 2017

“One home has been significantly damaged and two homes on neighbouring sides do have fire damage, as well,” CFD spokesperson Carol Henke said.

It’s believed the blaze started on the back deck of a home and quickly spread to homes on either side.

“At this point we can’t really tell how long the people affected will be out of their homes, but the one with extensive damage — definitely that home will have to be rebuilt,” Henke said.

Neighbours told Global News they tried to fight the fire themselves when they first spotted the flames, but it got out of control too quickly.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. No one was injured in the blaze.