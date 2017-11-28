New Brunswick Community College to launch post-grad cybersecurity program

New Brunswick Community College (NBCC) is set to offer a post-graduate cybersecurity program at its Saint John campus, the school announced on Tuesday.

The program will come from a partnership between the NBCC and CyberNB, a cybersecuity company located in New Brunswick, with the goal of meeting the province’s developing cybersecurity industry.

“This new program will provide graduates with the skills and knowledge that industry is seeking and help expand the cybersecurity infrastructure in New Brunswick,” said Marilyn Luscombe, president and CEO of the NBCC.

The program is set to roll out in September 2018 as a one-year diploma program.

Applicants will be required to have a diploma or degree in network administration, computer science or equivalent experience in the field.

Aaron Breen, Director of Development at IBM Security Intelligence, said he was thrilled with the announcement of the new program and said it’s something that is direly needed by the industry.

“We’re hiring anywhere from 20 to 40 students every year,” he said.

Andrew Green, a student at the NBCC’s Saint John campus, also welcomed the new program.

He sees cybersecurity as an important piece of Canada going forward.

“Cybersecurity is the greatest step forward. It’s the future of everything,” Green said.

New Brunswick is the first province in Canada to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy.