Kelowna fire a warning to be careful installing Christmas lights

‘Tis the season to be careful when putting up Christmas lights.

A small fire at a Kelowna house Monday night was accidentally started by the faulty installation of a string of Christmas lights.

The blaze broke out just after seven o’clock on an outside deck of the home in the 800 block of Harvey Avenue.

A neighbour used a fire extinguisher to snuff out the flames before two fire department trucks with nine personnel arrived.

There were no injuries.