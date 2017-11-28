Kelowna Fire Department
November 28, 2017 1:15 pm
Updated: November 28, 2017 1:16 pm

Kelowna fire a warning to be careful installing Christmas lights

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Improper Christmas lights installation sparked a fire Monday night at a Kelowna home.

Steve Beskidny/Global News
‘Tis the season to be careful when putting up Christmas lights.

A small fire at a Kelowna house Monday night was accidentally started by the faulty installation of a string of Christmas lights.

The blaze broke out just after seven o’clock on an outside deck of the home in the 800 block of Harvey Avenue.

A neighbour used a fire extinguisher to snuff out the flames before two fire department trucks with nine personnel arrived.

There were no injuries.

