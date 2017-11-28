Weather
November 28, 2017 12:16 pm

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Alberta’s Banff, Jasper National Parks

Banff National Park is under a snowfall warning.

A snowfall warning was issued Tuesday morning for Jasper and Banff National Park in the Alberta Rocky Mountains.

Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning.

“A strong southwesterly flow over the mountains will create favourable conditions for heavy snow along the Icefields Parkway,” the weather agency said Tuesday.

It expects the heaviest snowfall will be from the Saskatchewan River Crossing to “southern sections of the Jasper region.”

As of Tuesday morning, only a few centimetres was expected to fall in the Banff and Jasper townsites.

The agency is warning of reduced visibility on highways and roads in the Alberta mountain parks and said accumulated snow may make these areas “difficult to navigate.”

 

 

 

