Wind, snowfall, winter storm warnings across Saskatchewan

Most of Saskatchewan is under some form of weather warning Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued wind, snowfall and winter storm warnings for various parts of the province.

READ MORE: Winter tire use on the rise in Saskatchewan: study

Wind Warning

Most of southern and central Saskatchewan, including Regina and Saskatoon, is under a wind warning.

A cold front tracking across southern Saskatchewan is expected to produce strong gusty winds.

Westerly winds gusting to 90 km/h are expected behind the front.

Winds will gradually ease off in the evening.

Damage to buildings, including shingles and windows, is possible.

Snowfall Warning

Parts of northern Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning, with 20 to 30 centimetres possible.

The snow is expected to taper off Monday evening as a low pressure system tracking through north-central Saskatchewan moves out of the province.

Environment Canada said rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

Winter Storm Warning

There is also a winter storm warning for some areas of northern Saskatchewan.

The low pressure system tracking across the province will bring a mixed bag of winter weather to the warning areas.

Snow Monday morning will become mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain.

The precipitation will change entirely to snow as the low pressure system passes through the region, with 15 to 20 cm of snow possible by the evening.

Strong gusty northerly winds will also develop, giving blowing snow in the exposed areas.

Drivers should check the Saskatchewan highway hotline for the latest road conditions.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Wind warning for:

Regina

Saskatoon

Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik

Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte

Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach

Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone

Yorkton – Melville – Esterhazy

Moosomin – Grenfell – Kipling – Wawota

Carlyle – Oxbow – Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton

Kamsack – Canora – Preeceville

Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw

Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore

Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake

The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg

Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin



Snowfall warning for:

La Loche – Clearwater River Prov. Park – Cluff Lake

Cree Lake – Key Lake

Southend – Brabant Lake – Kinoosao



Winter storm warning for: