Meghan Markle wedding dress predictions: Will she push the royal style boundaries?

There’s nothing quite as enticing as a royal wedding to get monarchists’ and fashion lovers’ tongues wagging. And if the nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton are any indication (an estimated two billion people around the world lapped up the images from their wedding), the world will be waiting with bated breath to see Meghan Markle walk down the aisle and into the arms of Prince Harry.

Of course, the biggest question on everyone’s lips is: what will she wear?

“She’s seen as a modern girl, so her dress should have a modern twist, while also being important enough for a royal wedding,” says Bruce Sinclair, coordinator for the fashion management program at Humber College. “I’d love to see her wear a designer like Erdem, who designs out of London but is Canadian because it gives her a tie back to Toronto.”

He also says she should take a page out of Princess Di’s book.

“Princess Diana included different symbols in her dress that nodded to the different parts of her life and kingdom. Meghan can add some similar elements, like maybe choosing a fabric from an American mill.”

No doubt, her dress won’t need to adhere to the same standards as Kate’s — after all, Harry is only fifth in line for the throne; there’s little chance that Meghan will ever be at the top of the royal family. All of which means she’ll have more room to play with fashion and push the style boundaries.

Global News has pulled together some ideas of what we’d love to see Meghan wear for her big day. (We only wish we could go shopping with her!)

Dawn Cuthbertson, managing editor, Smart Living

Picking a dress for Meghan is tricky because I’d love to see her in something daring, but I can’t see her walking down the aisle at Windsor Castle with bare arms and shoulders. I tried to find a dress that would be venue-appropriate but also reflects their fairy tale romance, and this dress by Monique Lhuillier fits the bill. The streamer sleeves are gorgeous. Can you imagine how the dress will move as she meets her Prince at the altar? If this is not her dress, I would love her to consider a Canadian designer such as Paloma Blanca or Lea-Ann Belter. She proudly wears Canadian designers already, so it will be great to see her carry on tradition. Good luck dress hunting, Meghan!

Jenny Rodrigues, multimedia producer

I want to see her in a plunging neckline and this Naeem Khan is perfect. She has such a petite figure it would nice to either a) see her in a fitted dress or b) see her in a fairy tale gown with a modern neckline. I reckon she’d have to cover up her shoulders, though.

Dani-Elle Dube, national online reporter, Smart Living

I see her wearing a modified A-line dress, off the shoulder, with clean and simple lines. Little details like an embellishment on the sleeves, like this Marchesa dress, on the waist or along the bust will give it a little whimsical feel and up the ante for royal wedding status. The train, however, will be slightly longer, considering the context of a royal wedding. Modesty will also be key in the presence of the Queen so I wouldn’t be surprised if the sweetheart neckline was altered to a more straight and streamlined cut straight across the chest.

Marilisa Racco, national online reporter, Smart Living

Meghan’s style tends to err on the side of sleek and modern, and this Sachin & Babi dress has that in spades. Not only would it position her as the most modern royal of all, but it would also provide such a stark contrast from what Kate Middleton wore for her wedding (because you know the comparisons will be inevitable). This provides the wow factor required for a royal wedding, while also separating her from the rest. It’s the perfect style statement to go along with her already trailblazing profile. Plus, it’s super easy to dance in!

Katie Scott, national online reporter, Entertainment

I would like to see Meghan break all the “royal rules” in this Rosa Clará wedding dress. This gown is very pretty and feminine and has a lot of romantic details. The plunging neckline and high slit might be a little risqué for Windsor Castle, but I think she can pull it off.

Arti Patel, national online reporter, Smart Living

Meghan is not your typical royal bride. For her wedding at Windsor Castle, I’d like to see her in something flowy, layered, but at the same time almost classic. Since we haven’t had a good grasp on her particular tastes or style (we do, however, appreciate her love for Canadian designers), it will be interesting to see how her style will evolve following the royal wedding. This Ines di Santo “Catherine” gown has all the features she needs: long sheer sleeves, gorgeous floral patterns, a boat neck (which is Royal Family appropriate) and buttons down the back.

Harry and Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.