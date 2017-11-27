Meghan Markle wears Canadian label for engagement announcement

Fans of the Royal Family can now rest easy as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally announced their engagement, with a royal wedding set for spring 2018.

Posing for photos in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in London on Monday, the 33-year-old prince and his fiancee, the 36-year-old Suits star, looked all loved-up, unable to contain their smiles while standing hand-in-hand.

For the momentous occasion, Markle, who has been living in Toronto for the past several years to film Suits, opted for a sleek, white coat from Canadian designer Line The Label, which has been based in Toronto for the past 17 years.

The actress paired the coat with a simple green dress from Italian label P.A.R.O.S.H., as well as nude Aquazzura heels and a pair of 18K yellow-gold-and-opal stud earrings from Canadian fine jewellery brand Birks.

Expressing her excitement for the happy couple on social media, esteemed Canadian television personality Jeanne Beker revealed how thrilled she was to see Markle in a Canadian-made design, writing, “Kudos to designers, Jen Wells and John Muscat.”

Happy and proud to see the chic meghanmarkle chose to wear @linethelabel , a great Canadian… https://t.co/TtBAtc7BGv — Jeanne Beker (@Jeanne_Beker) November 27, 2017

As for Markle’s shiny, new diamond ring, royal correspondent Emily Andrews reports that Prince Harry designed his fiancee’s engagement ring, with one stone from Botswana and two diamonds from his late mother’s personal collection.

Botswana marks a special place for the newly engaged couple after Prince Harry took Markle on a romantic holiday to the luxurious Meno a Kwena camp in Southern Africa back in August for her 36th birthday.