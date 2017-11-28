A 21-year-old man is in Regina hospital after possible shooting

A 21-year-old Regina man is in hospital after a weapons call.

It happened on Tuesday morning at 5:15 a.m. Regina Police were called to the area of the 1100 block of Garnet St. for a weapons offence. When they arrived they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gun shot wound. He was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Officers continue to be on scene as they investigate what happened.

No suspects have been arrested. Police are asking anyone with any information to give them a call.