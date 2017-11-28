Canada
November 28, 2017 5:34 am

Toronto cops recorded mocking woman with Down syndrome expected to plead guilty

By Staff The Canadian Press

A decision has been delayed in the tribunal hearing for two Toronto police officers. Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris were caught on a dash cam video mocking a young woman with Down syndrome last November. Lama Nicolas has more on the story.

A A

TORONTO – Two Toronto police officers who were recorded mocking a 29-year-old woman with Down syndrome are expected to plead guilty to misconduct before a disciplinary committee today.

Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris are set to appear before a police tribunal for the plea and submissions.

READ MORE: Woman with Down syndrome files human rights complaint over Toronto cops’ comments

Story continues below

Sljivo is charged with misconduct related to the use of profane, abusive or insulting language, while Saris is charged with misconduct related to the failure to report Sljivo’s comments, which contravened the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The charges under the Police Services Act stem from an incident that took place in November of last year, and which the officers have called a “lapse in judgment” in a written apology.

READ MORE: Toronto cops accused of mocking woman with Down syndrome expected to plead guilty at disciplinary hearing

The lawyer representing Francie Munoz and her family has said the comments were made inside a police cruiser after the officers pulled over his clients, and were captured by the vehicle’s dashboard camera.

The Munoz family only learned of the comments because they decided to fight the ticket issued at the time and requested the evidence against them.

VIDEO: Disciplinary hearing for two Toronto officers accused of mocking woman with Down syndrome

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dashboard Camera
Disciplinary Hearing
Down Syndrome
Francie Munoz
HUman rights Tribunal of ONtario
Toronto Police
toronto police officers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News