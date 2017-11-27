Kingston Fire Rescue honours 24 at annual service awards

On any given day they’re faced with dangerous situations. On Monday evening, though, more than 20 men and women from Kingston Fire Rescue wore a different uniform.

Memorial Hall inside Kingston City Hall was the site of the annual service awards ceremony, where the brave men and women are honoured for their years of service with Kingston’s Fire service.

“I want to thank you, I want to congratulate you on behalf of the City of Kingston,” City of Kingston commissioner of Corporate and Emergency Services, Denis Leger said.

Kingston Fire Chief Shawn Armstrong was one of two recipients of the Provincial Bar for 35 years of service. He’s split his years of service between Cambridge, Guelph and now Kingston, and says a lot has changed since the first time he put on the uniform.

“The equipment is different. The theory around fire services is always changing and evolving also,” Armstrong said. “So as we learn more, we strive to change with what we’ve learned.”