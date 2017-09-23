Train like a firefighter for a day to raise money for the United Way: Kingston Fire

Kingston Fire and Rescue opens the doors of its training facility on Terry Fox Drive once a year for Community Day.

Any funds raised on Community Day will help United Way reach this year’s $3.5-million fundraising goal.

“It’s always great when we have had an event where we can bring the kids out and you’re also raising money for a great cause, United Way,” said Mitch Thibodeau, an event goer.

READ MORE: Kingston Fire losing two high-ranking officers to Belleville

It’s an event that’s fun for the whole family.

Pierce Abbott is only five years old and had the chance to learn how to put out a flaming vehicle.

“It was really fun because I was fighting a fire and there was water going everywhere,” said Abbott.

There was also a Fire Fit demonstration which is often referred to as the “toughest two minutes in sport.”

Teams from all over the world, including Kingston, compete in Fire Fit competitions, where participants have to complete several tough tasks as if they were on duty.

“Kingston has done very well. They have some new competitors. They have young blood. Every time they compete this year, they’ve set personal bests. They were at the Nationals this year,” said Brad Smith, a volunteer captain.

READ MORE: Toronto Fire Services preparing to equip crews with naloxone kits

The event also let members of the public ride a fire truck, climb into an antique fire truck from the 1920s and watch fire crews hard at work putting out staged fires.

Last year at the inaugural Community Day, the event raised $2,000.