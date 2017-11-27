World
November 27, 2017 5:10 pm
Updated: November 27, 2017 5:15 pm

Police in India use live elephants to demolish buildings during eviction

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: Police in India used live elephants to destroy buildings during a mass eviction Monday.

Indian police on Monday took the unusual step of using elephants in an attempt to evict hundreds of people living illegally in a protected forest area in the country’s remote northeast.

Police used bulldozers and the elephants in a show of force, and the forest dwellers responded by hurling rocks.

According to the local police commissioner, five protesters were injured in a scuffle after police used tear gas in the Amchang forest area in Assam state.

Authorities plan to demolish about 1,000 bamboo and tin huts.

The State Forest Minister said the area is an elephant habitat and the unauthorized settlements were forcing the pachyderms to leave in search of food.

There have been many incidents in which wild elephants have entered villages, destroying crops and even killing people.

A police official said the police action followed a court order to clear the forest of illegal encroachment by Thursday.

The eviction drive is being carried out by wildlife wardens, with police providing protection against possible attacks by angry residents.

