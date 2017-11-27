City council reappoints Marvin Rotrand to STM board

Long-time city councillor Marvin Rotrand was reappointed to the Société de transport de Montreal (STM) board on Monday afternoon.

After serving 16 years on the board, the Snowdon councillor was abruptly removed as vice chair in June, by then-mayor Denis Coderre.

At the time, Coderre said Rotrand had sealed his own fate when he decided to become leader of an opposing political party.

Rotrand’s years of dedication to public transport was recently recognized by the Canadian Urban Transit Association, which awarded him with its national prize for distinguished service to public transit in Canada.

In a news release, Rotrand said he was honoured by his renewed appointment, but said it was somewhat ironic.

“Coderre is gone, colleagues in transit in Canada recognize my dedication to public transport and council has done me the honour of re-appointing me to the STM Board.”

Rotrand plans to focus his attention on asset management and customer service with the aim of increasing ridership.

His nomination will become official on Thursday when it is ratified by Montreal’s agglomeration council.