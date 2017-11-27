Hamilton Police search for teen who’s been missing since October

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager that has been missing for more than a month.

Devon Freeman has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 6 and was reported missing on Oct. 8.

Police say the 16-year-old boy has gone missing in the past and is known to frequent Hamilton’s downtown and east end.

He is described as about 6′ 2″, 200 pounds, and has dark curly hair and very clear, distinct blue eyes.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation of this Missing Person you are asked to contact the Mountain Staff Sargent by calling 905-546-3886.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.