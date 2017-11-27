‘Sesame Street’ releases parody of ‘Stranger Things’

Sesame Street has released a six-minute-long Stranger Things parody titled Sharing Things.

Sharing Things takes place on Halloween and follows Cookie Monster, who has been transformed into the Cookiegorgon, after he leaves his friend Barb behind in the “Snackside Down.”

The Cookiegorgon embarks on an adventure to Hawkins where he plans to eat as many treats as he can find.

The parody video is filled with references to the Netflix series, including Hopper’s frustration with rotting pumpkin patches and there is even an appearance from Eleven’s sister, Eight.

When the Muppet versions of Will, Mike, Lucas and Dustin arrive at Will’s house, Joyce Byers helps the crew convince the Cookiegorgon that sharing is the right thing to do.

When the Cookiegorgon returns to the “Snackside Down,” he brings Barb a waffle and tells her that they are “all the rage up there.”

He tells Barb he wants to share the waffle with her. Barb thanks him and asks, “Can I go home now?”

“Eat your waffle Barb,” the Cookiegorgon says as he walks away.

Watch part of the parody in the video above.