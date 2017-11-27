Dad sends daughter birthday flowers and message years after his death

Bailey Sellers was just 16 years old when her father Michael Sellers passed away from pancreatic cancer.

But before he left, Michael found a way to still be present at Bailey’s birthdays by arranging to send flowers to his “baby girl” every year on her birthday until she turned 21, each accompanied with a heartfelt note.

Last week was her 21st birthday – and the last time she’d hear from her father.

“My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died, he pre-paid flowers so I could receive them every year on my birthday,” Bailey, a student from Johnson City, Tenn., wrote on Twitter. “Well, this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy.”

And because this year was the final year, Bailey told the New York Post that it was especially tough.

“Ever since my dad passed away, I’ve hated my birthday and I dread it every year because he always made it so special,” she said. “I broke down. That letter was very, very awesome and sad all at the same time.”



The letter read: “This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me my Baby girl for I am in a better place. You are and will always be the most precious jewel I was given. It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and stay true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be. I love you Boo Boo and Happy Birthday!!!!”

According to the New York Post, Michael was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in 2012, two weeks before Christmas. He was given two weeks to live but passed away six months later.

And while Bailey has been posting photos of her flowers on her social media every year, she was surprised that the image this year made the rounds online.

“I honestly think that was my dad,” she said. “He was trying to make my birthday spectacular.”

The post has been retweeted over 358,800 times as of Monday afternoon, and liked over 1.4 million times.