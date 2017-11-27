Final Winnipeg Metro paper to roll out Monday
Metro Winnipeg, who have been in the community since 2011, will be closing their doors Monday.
The move comes after Postmedia Network Incorporated bought out 22 Torstar community newspapers.
All but one of the newspapers (Exeter Times-Advocate and the Exeter Weekender) will be shut down. Most will remain open only until mid-January. Vice President of Communications from Postmedia, Phyllise Gekfand, confirmed that Metro Winnipeg will close November 27.
A total of 244 jobs will be lost.
Newspapers being shut down include:
- Belleville News
- Brant News
- Central Hastings News
- Frontenac Gazette
- Kanata Kourier-Standard
- Kingston Heritage
- Meaford Express
- Metro Ottawa
- Metro Winnipeg
- Nepean/Barrhaven News
- Norfolk News
- Orleans News
- Ottawa East News
- Ottawa South News
- Ottawa West News
- Our London
- Quinte West News
- St. Lawrence News
- St. Mary’s Journal-Argus
(and the St. Mary’s Weekender)
- St. Thomas/Elgin Weekly News
- Stittsville News
- Stratford City Gazette
- West Carleton Review
