1 person dies in Burnaby car crash

Police have confirmed one person was killed in a serious crash in Burnaby Sunday night.

The vehicle was heading down Kensington Avenue, between Lougheed Highway and Joe Sakic Way, just after 6 p.m.

Police say the driver went off the road and struck a post and the vehicle ended up wrapped around a tree.

Two people were in the car, one person died and the other was taken to hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.