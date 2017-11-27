1 person dies in Burnaby car crash
A A
Police have confirmed one person was killed in a serious crash in Burnaby Sunday night.
The vehicle was heading down Kensington Avenue, between Lougheed Highway and Joe Sakic Way, just after 6 p.m.
Police say the driver went off the road and struck a post and the vehicle ended up wrapped around a tree.
Two people were in the car, one person died and the other was taken to hospital in critical condition.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.