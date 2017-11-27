Burnaby fatal crash
November 27, 2017 11:19 am

1 person dies in Burnaby car crash

By Online News Producer  Global News

1 person died and 1 person was rushed to hospital in this crash Sunday night.

Global News
A A

Police have confirmed one person was killed in a serious crash in Burnaby Sunday night.

The vehicle was heading down Kensington Avenue, between Lougheed Highway and Joe Sakic Way, just after 6 p.m.

Police say the driver went off the road and struck a post and the vehicle ended up wrapped around a tree.

Two people were in the car, one person died and the other was taken to hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnaby
Burnaby BC
Burnaby car crash
Burnaby crash
Burnaby fatal crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News