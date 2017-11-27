Toronto Argonauts to return home as Grey Cup champions

The Toronto Argonauts are flying home Monday morning after capturing the club’s 17th Grey Cup victory in Ottawa on Sunday.

The team said players will arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10 a.m. for photographs and interviews with the media.

Fans will get a chance to celebrate the championship victory at a public rally at Nathan Phillips Square on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Toronto Argonauts to celebrate Grey Cup victory with rally at Nathan Phillips Square

Lirim Hajrullahu’s 32-yard field goal with 53 seconds remaining in the game earned the Argonauts a stunning 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders on a snowy Sunday night.

It marked the second straight year the Stampeders had posted a CFL-best record during the regular season, only to be upset in the biggest game of the year.

The Ottawa Redblacks pulled off a wild win and defeated the Stampeders in overtime to claim the 2016 Grey Cup.

READ MORE: Toronto Argonauts win Grey Cup with 27-24 victory over Calgary Stampeders

Toronto won its CFL-best 17th Grey Cup, and its first since beating Calgary 35-22 in 2012 at Rogers Centre.

It was an eventful night in Ottawa as weather forced the cancellation of the pre-game flyover of two CF-18 Hornets. During each play stoppage, stadium employees shoveled the yard lines while two snow plows cleared the hash marks.

The evening also saw Canadian country legend Shania Twain arrive for the halftime show on a dog sled and ushered to the stage by a Mountie.

VIDEO: DeVier Posey says he feels ‘intrinsic joy’ following Grey Cup win

– With a file from The Canadian Press