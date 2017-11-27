35-year-old Portage la Prairie man dead after colliding with semi north of Warren, Manitoba

A Portage la Prairie man died after his car crashed head on with a semi Sunday night.

At 11 p.m. Stonewall RCMP responded to a serious crash on Highway 6 at Road 79 North. RCMP said they believe a car driven by a 35-year-old man was heading north on Highway 6 when it drove into oncoming traffic then struck a semi carrying lumber heading south.

The semi lost control after the crash and rolled into the ditch, scattering the lumber. The driver and only occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

#rcmpmb responded to a fatal collision last night at 11:00 pm on Hwy 6 at Rd 79 North. 35 yo male died after his northbound car struck a semi going south carrying a load of lumber. Occupants of semi: 43 yo male, 42 yo female & 1 yo male all taken to hospital with minor injuries — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 27, 2017

The 43-year-old semi driver and his two passengers, a 43-year-old woman and one-year-old child, were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Highway 6 was closed for an “extended period of time” to clear away the debris from the crash. The road was re-opened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday.