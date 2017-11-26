Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley still at risk to reoffend: parole board

A convicted child abductor may remain behind bars even after his sentence is up.

The Parole Board of Canada said Randall Hopley is still at risk to reoffend. He was sentenced to seven years for snatching a sleeping three-year-old Kienan Hebert from a second-floor bedroom in Sparwood, B.C., in September 2011.

Hopley later pleaded guilty to abducting the boy, breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property. He was sentenced to more than seven years in prison, plus 10 years of supervision following his release.

Hopley has not completed any rehabilitation programs and has declined to participate in psychological evaluations.

“Your offending behaviour has been described by professionals as difficult to treat and you have refused to participate in interventions while incarcerated,” the decision says. “There is no indication that you have lessened your risk to the community.”

The parole board recommended Hopley complete a sex offender management program before his case is reviewed next year.

