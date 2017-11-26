1 person in life-threatening condition after house fire in Parkdale
One person is in life-threatening condition after a fire in a house in Toronto’s Parkdale area Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene near King Street and Elmgrove Avenue around 2:36 p.m.
One person was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said the fire was put out shortly after 3 p.m., but there is still a heavy amount of smoke.
Neighbouring homes were evacuated on either side of the fire.
King Street is closed in both directions from Dufferin Street to Cowan Avenue.
