1 person in life-threatening condition after house fire in Parkdale

One person is in life-threatening condition after a fire in a house in Toronto’s Parkdale area Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene near King Street and Elmgrove Avenue around 2:36 p.m.

One person was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the fire was put out shortly after 3 p.m., but there is still a heavy amount of smoke.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated on either side of the fire.

King Street is closed in both directions from Dufferin Street to Cowan Avenue.