CFIA issues recall for caviar products sold in Quebec due to botulism risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a food recall warning for certain caviar products sold in Quebec due to the potential presence of dangerous bacteria.

The affected brands include Imperial Caviar & Seafood and VIP Caviar Club.

The agency warns the following products should not be consumed:

Imperial Caviar & Seafood: trout roe, 100 g, BB-24-AVR-2018 11417-02, UPC 1 86866 51017 1

Imperial Caviar & Seafood: trout roe, 50 g, BB-24-AVR-2018 11417-01, UPC 1 86866 51016 4

VIP Caviar Club: trout roe, 50 g, BB-08-NOV-2018 31217-01, 1 86866 51016 4

The CFIA said the products may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria which causes botulism. The food may not look spoiled or bad but can still make you sick.

Some of the symptoms associated with eating foods containing the toxin produced by the bacteria can include, but are not limited to, facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, nonreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

The onset of symptoms can happen between 12 to 36 hours after eating or drinking contaminated foods.

So far, there have been no reports of illness in connection with the current recall.

Products found in your home should be thrown out or returned to the store where purchased.

The agency said it is verifying that recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.