Pedestrian dies after collision in Surrey

A pedestrian is dead following a collision in Surrey on Saturday night.

The pedestrian was killed while trying to cross the street on 108 Avenue near 146 Street just before 5 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Surrey RCMP said speed and alcohol didn’t appear to be factors but didn’t rule out weather as a possible contributing factor.

Another pedestrian was injured in a crash in Langley.

According to Langley RCMP, a southbound jeep went through a yellow light at 200 Street and 66A Avenue and collided with an SUV, causing the jeep to skid and flip over.

The SUV slammed into a metal fence outside a Home Depot.

A pedestrian was struck and was transported to hospital with head injuries.

200 Street was closed for more than four-and-a-half hours in both directions following the crash.