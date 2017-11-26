Highway 1 set to fully reopen Sunday following mudslide

Highway 1 through the Upper Fraser Valley is set to reopen to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon, after being shut down for days by a series of debris slides.

The road was closed eastbound at Bridal Falls after three mudslides brought things to a halt between Hope and Highway 9 on Wednesday night.

The road opened to single-lane traffic in both directions on Friday. Drivers had to deal with heavy congestion and were asked to take alternate routes.

The mudslides have had an impact on local businesses.

Jeremy Jeon, owner of Rancher’s Restaurant in Bridal Falls, says the lack of customer has affected his bottom line. He believes the highway closure could cost him upwards of $20,000.

Drivers are urged to check Drive BC for updates on the closure.

— With files from Amy Judd