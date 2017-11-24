Highway 1 could partially reopen today following mudslides

A section of Highway 1 covered in a series of mudslides could be partially reopened as early as noon today.

Crews are hoping to open the road to alternating single-lane traffic before clearing the entire section by Saturday.

Three mudslides brought things to a halt between Hope and Highway 9, just before Bridal Falls, on Wednesday night.

Traffic is still being rerouted to Highway 7 and Highway 11 in both directions.

Crews are optimistic but admit there is a lot of work to do.

“There’s a lot of moisture that we’re dealing with and there’s some trees that were falling,” said Maziar Kazemi with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We want to reinstate the flow of some of the creeks that got shifted a little bit because of the debris flow, and that’s kind of the main concern here at this site.”

Drivers are urged to check Drive BC for updates on the closure.