Dalhousie students located by Halifax Search and Rescue after getting lost on hike

A group Dalhousie university students who were hiking Saturday in the Kearney Lake were located by Halifax Search and Rescue after getting lost.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report of lost hikers on Fox Lake Trail around noon.

Police say a group of students were hiking the trail when five people became separated from a larger group.

The lost hikers were able to contact police through Dalhousie security and notify officials that they were lost.

Police say Search and Rescue was activated and able to locate the lost students shortly before 3 p.m.