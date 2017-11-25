B.C. paramedics raise concerns as construction near VGH continues

B.C.’s paramedics’ union is worried about road safety due to construction taking place near Vancouver General Hospital.

Union president Cameron Eby says the road work along 10th Avenue between Oak and Cambie Streets can cause problems for first responders driving in the area.

“There’s now flagging, and fences, requiring our paramedic crews to navigate a little bit differently,” said Eby.

He said crews are worried about pedestrians, cyclists and drivers as the area – which is already a “busy and tight stretch of road” – continues to change on a daily basis.

The main concern is having ambulances be able to get through the area safely, said Eby.

He said sometimes ambulances have time-sensitive cases, even if the lights are not on, which is a concern when trying to get to the hospital quickly while avoiding a collision.

“It would’ve been nice to see some sort of activated light so all the other users can yield to an ambulance when it’s coming through,” said Eby.

He said paramedics have raised multiple concerns, including “who’s yielding to who, if there’s one lane of traffic or two lanes of traffic, and which direction you can access it from.”

But what happens once the work on the bike lanes is done? Eby said crews still have some concerns.

“Once it’s completed of course there’s going to be bike lanes, it’s going to change the traffic flow. Representatives from BC Ambulance have been involved in the planning phase and have raised some concerns.”

Road work is expected to be completed by summer next year.